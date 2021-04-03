Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

CROX stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

