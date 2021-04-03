Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Yelp were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELP. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

