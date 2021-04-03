TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th.

TUI stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

