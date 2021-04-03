Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.