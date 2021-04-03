Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $33.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

