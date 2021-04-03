Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 103,843 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

