Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,027 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 39,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 44,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 83,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

VZ opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

