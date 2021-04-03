Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $542,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

