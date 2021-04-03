Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,352 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

