Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $17,280,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 378.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 178,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

