Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,114 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in VeriSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 125,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VRSN opened at $201.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

