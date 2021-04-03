Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 11,364 Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSPR opened at $7.25 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $293.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,069 shares of company stock worth $620,557 over the last three months.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

