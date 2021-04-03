Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $231,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,013 shares of company stock worth $7,443,776 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

