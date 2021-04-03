Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 2,259 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $500.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $259.37 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

