Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $272,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

