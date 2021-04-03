U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $68.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

