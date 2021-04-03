UMA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.94 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $61.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.01 or 0.00044219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,019,273 coins and its circulating supply is 60,008,182 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

