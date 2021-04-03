UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 171,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,764,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

