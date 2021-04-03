Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.65 ($32.52).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock opened at €31.18 ($36.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €31.94 ($37.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.