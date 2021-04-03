uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

