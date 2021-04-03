United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

