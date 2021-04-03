United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

