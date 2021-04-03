United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $186.90

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.90 and last traded at $183.84, with a volume of 8537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

