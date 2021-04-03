Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

