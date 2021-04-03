USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USA Truck stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USAK shares. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Truck by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

