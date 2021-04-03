USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
USA Truck stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.26.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Truck by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
