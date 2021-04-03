Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

