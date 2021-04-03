Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $529.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

