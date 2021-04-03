Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $26.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VLDR traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $12.78. 7,985,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,245. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

