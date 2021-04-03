Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $64,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

