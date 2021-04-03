Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 571,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 148,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,837. The stock has a market cap of $488.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verso by 85.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.