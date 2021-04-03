Vidya (VIDYA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 99.6% higher against the dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $1.90 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00734720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,290,053 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

