Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

