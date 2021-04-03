Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit