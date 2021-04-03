Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

