Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $3,510,300 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.