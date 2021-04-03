Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,100 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Marlowe Partners LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $16,380,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $10,485,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.