Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $307.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.00 and a 52-week high of $308.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

