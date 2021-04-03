Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 16,620 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $47.19 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

