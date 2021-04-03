Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 648.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,388 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 1,495.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Shares of ERX stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

