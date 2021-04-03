Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,432 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Motco raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.27 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

