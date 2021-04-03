Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Zogenix worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

