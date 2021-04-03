Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $396.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 393922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.84. The company has a market capitalization of £785.75 million and a PE ratio of 74.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

