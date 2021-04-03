Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 2,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 328,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

VOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

