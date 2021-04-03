Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOYA. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

