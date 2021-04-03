Walleye Capital LLC Has $223,000 Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Newpark Resources worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 395,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

