Walleye Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $595.63 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $84.61 and a fifty-two week high of $619.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.08.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

