Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €51.90 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Warburg Research set a €51.90 ($61.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.37 ($53.38).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.03. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit