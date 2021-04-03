Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €51.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.90 ($61.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.37 ($53.38).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.03. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

