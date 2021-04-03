Watsco Inc (WSO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

NYSE WSO.B opened at $255.50 on Friday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

