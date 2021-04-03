WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.29

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $442.86 million and $46.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00038629 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,715,097,089 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,856,874 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

