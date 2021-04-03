WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Short Interest Update

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,121,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 2,178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WeedMD in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

WDDMF opened at $0.23 on Friday. WeedMD has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.00.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

