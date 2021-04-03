Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBK. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

